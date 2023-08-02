Exclusive: Chris Daukaus previews potential showdown between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira - "He has...that aura bout him"

UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus weighed in on a potential showdown between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka at light heavyweight.

Pereira successfully made the move up to light heavyweight by securing a split-decision victory over former champion Jan Blachowicz. The win may have set 'Poatan' up for a matchup against Prochazka for the vacant title.

Daukaus spoke to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch in an exclusive interview and previewed the fight. He spoke about Alex Pereira's overwhelming size and strength.

“I just think that he [Alex Pereira] is a scary individual. I think a lot of guys are going to be apprehensive as far as engaging him, especially in the stand up. I don’t think Jiri will be too apprehensive of doing that because Jiri is a wild man so he’s just gonna do whatever the hell he has to do. But I think Pereira has that sense of, like that aura about him, right. That’s what helps him in a lot of his fights. People are afraid to get hit by him. And he’s got that rocket left hook that everyone’s kinda like, super scared of.”

Jiri Prochazka: Chris Daukaus talks about the evolution of a takedown's significance in MMA

Chris Daukaus also delved into the popular issue of scoring in mixed martial arts fights including in the UFC and singled out takedowns.

Daukaus argued that takedowns have ambiguous significance in today's combat while previously, it guaranteed a fighter the round. He questioned if it was the sport evolving or a general reflection of poor officiating and lack of transparency resulting in the fans or viewers not being on the same page.

"That's the whole problem with, I guess, MMA scoring or MMA judging as a whole, right? I mean, we don't know what weighs heavier as far as a takedown. Does a takedown really like, carry an extreme amount of weight as it did in the past? Like, I don't know how many years ago, you get one takedown in the round, no matter what timeframe of the round it was, you won that round. So, I don't know if we're getting away from that as we are evolving as a sport but it would be nice to know where like, the weight of things [is]."

