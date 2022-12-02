Clay Guida has been fighting in the octagon for16 years now. Despite his long tenure, the veteran cage warrior admitted that there are a couple of names he'd like to fight before he could call it a career.

Guida was asked about his dream opponents during an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA. And while he said he's open to fighting young up-and-comers, Guida revealed that he'd be happy to fight UFC icons Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz:

"They know we're always up for a good battle. We always wanna test ourselves man and we're gonna be doing this for quite a while still. We're always open to new names, I could see myself fighting some guys at 170 [pounds]."

Guida referred to McGregor and Diaz as two of the most impactful contributors to the sport. With that in mind, 'The Carpenter' believes it would be an honor to test himself against both men:

"I would always like to, you know, test [myself] against the likes of Conor McGregor just to say that we went in there and fought one of the guy that is a two-time champ. Obviously, Nate Diaz. We fought him once, would love to do it again. Yeah I think those are just two top guys that everybody knows that have done so much for the sport and I know that we're always a fun matchup for fighters like that."

Watch our exclusive interview with Clay Guida:

Clay Guida fights Scott Holtzman at UFC Fight Night

Clay Guida will return for his 34th UFC appearance against Scott Holtzman this Saturday.

Although his opponent will have youth on his side, the 40-year-old is confident that he can pull out the win. Guida told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Every fight that we sign is a winnable fight. I think every fight favors us because of our experience, our veteranship, the time that we spent there. We've spent hours in the UFC octagon and not may people can say that. So we've seen just about everything and we're ready for whatever."

Check out the poster below:

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night - Thompson vs Holland on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 8:30 am IST on 4th December 2022.

