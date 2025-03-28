Exclusive: Diana Belbita shares honest thoughts on returning to flyweight, describes difficulties cutting down to strawweight

Diana Belbita recently discussed her upcoming return to flyweight and described the difficulties she faced when cutting down to strawweight. She disclosed that it has been a more positive experience preparing for his upcoming bout compared to her recent bouts at 115 pounds.

Ad

Belbita is scheduled to compete against Dione Barbosa in a flyweight bout at UFC Vegas 105, which takes place at the Apex on Apr. 5. The bout will mark her first flyweight bout since UFC on ESPN 13, where she was submitted by Liana Jojua via armbar in the first round.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Warrior Princess' mentioned that the weight cut to 115 pounds took a toll on her health and she became more prone to injuries as a result:

Ad

Trending

"[Cutting to 115 pounds] was a little too hard on my body. And yes, it was fine. The first was not bad, the second time I was trying to cut the weight again and again, it was getting harder and harder... I tried to fight to stay active and fight every 2-3 months but unfortunately, the damage on my body because I was eating too less. My body didn't have enough nutrients and my body didn't heal, was too fragile and I started getting injured very easy."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Diana Belbita's comments below:

Ad

Diana Belbita highlights major difference in her weight cut to 125 pounds

During the aforementioned exclusive interview, Diana Belbita pointed out a major difference in her weight cut to 125 pounds compared to when she was cutting down to 115 pounds.

Belbita mentioned that now she hasn't been under any diet restrictions and has made for a significantly less stressful training camp:

"To be honest, I don't feel like I suffer right now. Like, my friends are like, 'Okay, two more weeks and then you can eat'. And like, I'm not even that hungry to be honest this time but before, I was with 400 calories a day and running so much and training so much. It was so hard." [6:48]

Ad

Check out the exclusive interview with Diana Belbita below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.