UFC on ESPN 13 weigh-in results: Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar make weight; Abdul Razak Alhassan misses

Dana White and the UFC have ensured that high octane Octagon action keeps coming our way, non-stop in the month of July. Just a few days removed from Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 251 card, where the promotion kicked off its Fight Island series at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the UFC is already back with UFC on ESPN 13, a rare midweek card.

UFC on ESPN 13 is headlined by a combustible featherweight showdown between top contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige. The fight could potentially decide the next challenger for the 145 lbs title. Both men will step inside the Octagon on the back of high profile victories in their previous fights.

Calvin Kattar recently knocked out Jeremy Stephens, while Ige destroyed former lightweight contender Edson Barboza on the latter's featherweight debut in his last outing.

The UFC on ESPN 13 co-main event features a flyweight matchup where former title challenger Tim Elliott will take on the livewire Ryan Benoit. The card also features a featherweight fight between bantamweight contenders Jimmie Rivera and Cody Stamann.

On Tuesday morning, the fighters competing on the UFC on ESPN 13 card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for the final showdown.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Fighting)

UFC on ESPN 13 Main Card

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Dan Ige (145)

Tim Elliott (125) vs. Ryan Benoit (126)

Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann (145)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Taila Santos

Abdul Razak Alhassan (174*) vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

UFC on ESPN 13 Preliminary Card

John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Ricardo Ramos (145) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Andreas Michailidis (206)

Jared Gordon (145) vs. Chris Fishgold (149**)

Diana Belbita (125) vs. Liana Jojua (126)

Jack Shore (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (135)

Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez

*Alhassan missed weight

**Fishgold missed weight