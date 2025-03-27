  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Exclusive: Female UFC star makes strong prediction for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, casts doubts on the Brit's path to victory

Exclusive: Female UFC star makes strong prediction for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, casts doubts on the Brit's path to victory

By Liam Fresen
Modified Mar 27, 2025 10:59 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) not given masive chance of beating Jon Jones (right) by female UFC star [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Female UFC star doesn't think Tom Aspinall (left) has the tools to beat Jon Jones (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Jon Jones currently holds the 'undisputed' UFC heavyweight title, whilst Tom Aspinall has laid claim to the interim title. A clash between the pair is arguably the most sought-after of any matchup across the UFC roster, and negotiations for the bout are currently ongoing.

Ad

With 'Bones' having looked largely unbeatable in his 17-year UFC career, some fans and pundits believe Aspinall could be the American's toughest matchup to date.

But according to UFC women's flyweight Diana Belbita, the interim heavyweight champion has little chance of toppling Jones. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Giancarlo Aulino, Belbita discussed the potential clash, stating:

"I will never go against Jon Jones, don't tell me anything. I started this sport with Jones as champion and I can't see it differently. How is Aspinall gonna beat Jones? Yeah, Aspinall is going to be a champ. He's going to be for a long time... Once Jones retires, yes... But right now, I don't think [Aspinall] can beat him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Catch Diana Belbita discuss Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (2:10):

youtube-cover
Ad

With Jones having defended his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, which took place after Aspinall had already defended his interim title, many fans have accused him of avoiding a title unification bout with the Brit. Aspinall himself has also accused Jones of "ducking" him.

Colby Covington echoes Tom Aspinall's "ducking" accusations against Jon Jones

Colby Covington believes that Jon Jones is avoiding a fight with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. 'Chaos' previously attended the same college as Jones, with the pair having been roommates at one time. But their friendship has since collapsed.

Ad

Covington has taken to verbally attacking his former friend since their fallout, and during a recent interview with MMA coach Tim Welch, the welterweight contender discussed Jones' potential clash with Aspinall.

Welch asked Covington for his thoughts on the fight taking place, and he responded:

"They're definitely trying to make it happen. But you heard that interview with Aspinall yesterday. He was like, 'Dude, I'm done talking about Jon'. They're not getting this fight done... Jon's ducking, and he's trying to ask for an unreasonable price. You can't be asking for $40–$50 million when you don't draw money to the company like that. I think he's going to end up retiring before he fights Aspinall."
Ad

Catch Covington's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (18:40):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी