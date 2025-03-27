Exclusive: Female UFC star plays matchmaker for Ilia Topuria's lightweight return, predicts his chances against Islam Makhachev

A female UFC fighter recently suggested a potential matchup for Ilia Topuria’s move to lightweight. Last month, it was revealed that 'La Leyenda' would relinquish his UFC featherweight championship to fully transition to the 155-pound division, with his sights set on an immediate title shot against reigning champion Islam Makhachev.

However, Makhachev’s camp has reportedly maintained that Topuria first needs to defeat a top-ranked contender in the division to earn a title shot, and UFC flyweight Diana Belbita believes Arman Tsarukyan would be the ideal opponent to test the undefeated Spaniard.

During an exclusive interview with Giancarlo Aulino for Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Warrior Princess' suggested that although Topuria has a strong case for a direct title shot, if it doesn’t materialize, he should face No. 1 contender Tsarukyan in a title eliminator bout:

"I think Ilia Topuria should fight Arman Tsarukyan in a title eliminator fight. I think that's the right fight. I understand that Islam Makhachev doesn't want Ilia to just move up a weight class and fight for the title, even if I think he deserves it. He proved a lot at a lower weight class, but still, we have Arman in the picture, and you cannot just leave him out."

Belbita further predicted that Makhachev holds key advantages over 'La Leyenda,' which she feels would give him the upper hand in a potential showdown:

"It's a little bit hard to say because it's Islam—[he's on] a different level. Also, Topuria is not that big compared to Islam. I feel like Islam is going to use his size, and he's good... I really think he's going to find a way to win no matter what."

Check out Diana Belbita's comments below (18:08):

Paddy Pimblett makes his case to face Ilia Topuria next

During a UFC fan Q&A in London last week, Paddy Pimblett, who is set to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12, expressed his strong desire to face Ilia Topuria next:

"He needs to beat someone at '55 [lightweight] first, the little Chorizo... I would do the exact same thing I’m going to do to Michael Chandler. Kick him in the face or submit him. He’s a midget, lad. He’s tiny."

Pimblett and Topuria have a longstanding rivalry that dates back to a fiery confrontation in March 2022, when they both competed on the same UFC London card. 'The Baddy' hinted that their animosity could build substantial hype and turn their clash into a highly profitable pay-per-view spectacle, even without a championship at stake.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:35):

