Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane locked horns at UFC 270 in a heavyweight title unification bout. With Gane clinching the UFC interim heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis, the focus shifted to a potential showdown against former teammate Ngannou.

However, the rivalry's core in reality stemmed from the strained relationship between Gane's coach, Fernand Lopez, and Francis Ngannou more than personal animosity between the fighters themselves. While both fighters trained under Lopez at the MMA Factory, Ngannou's departure post his defeat to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 was highlighted by a public fallout.

Lopez's coaching methods and game plans came into question, prompting a very public split. This narrative added depth to the anticipation surrounding the Ngannnou vs. Gane showdown, highlighting the intricate dynamics beyond the octagon.

Now that the chapter is far behind, Lopez sheds light on the futility of the entire episode. Speaking in a recent exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Lopez stated:

"Most of the things that we worry about at the moment are something that you should not be worried about. We tend to worry about future problems we don't have yet. At the time we were like what are we fighting for? Who cares?"

Lopez added:

"What the f*ck are you [Ngannou] whining about? At that time everything became right in the right place and I'm happy that Francis found the way to be in peace with himself and do what he loves."

Catch Lopez's comments in the exclusive interview on Sportskeeda MMA (7:40):

Fernand Lopez weighs in on the upcoming Francis Ngannou vs.Tyson Fury clash

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is preparing for his boxing fight against Tyson Fury on October 28. 'The Predator' has enlisted the guidance of former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson in his quest to conquer the current WBC title holder.

Despite the challenge of facing Fury's boxing prowess, Ngannou is determined that he has the skills to dethrone 'The Gypsy King'. Although Fury is a favorite going into the fight due to his boxing experience, Ngannou remains undaunted and focused, drawing from his own extensive experience against formidable opponents in the past.

Francis Ngannou's former coach Fernand Lopez weighed in on the upcoming clash in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. Lopez opined:

"I think that you have to analyze this in two ways. First, what is the meaning of Ngannou fighting Tyson Fury? Priceless! When you achieve that, you are writing your story... This guy made himself respected and he's fighting the best heavyweight on the planet. He's already won. Period!"

Catch all of our UFC 292 updates, results and coverage here