Exclusive: Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis weighs in on CM Punk's WWE return

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis has revealed his excitement for the future of CM Punk following his shock return to the WWE.

Punk, who competed in two fights under the UFC banner, left the wrestling world entirely in 2014 following a public dispute with Vince McMahon and the WWE over his health concerns and the wellness policy. The former WWE champ was also infamously handed his termination papers on his wedding day.

After a near seven-year hiatus from wrestling, CM Punk returned to action in 2021 when he signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He was later terminated earlier this year due to backstage issues and made his triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series last month.

Reacting to CM Punk's return to WWE was Anthony Pettis, who spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA.

'Showtime' is a close friend of Punk's, having worked with him as a training partner during his time in the UFC. According to the former UFC champ, he was as surpised as anybody when he heard 'Cult of Personality' hit the speakers at the closing of the WWE PPV. He said:

"I was surpised like everybody else honestly! I had CM Punk as a special guest at APFC the week before and he didn't say anything about it!...He didn't say nothing about it. One of the most humblest and most hard working guys you'll ever meet. I text him right away and his response was 'Let's take over the world brother'."

Catch Pettis' comments here (15:00):

Anthony Pettis offers two cents on Tony Ferguson's 'Hell Week' with David Goggins

Former opponent of Tony Ferguson's, Anthony Pettis, has voiced his support for 'El Cucuy' and his fight preparations for UFC 296.

Ferguson is set to face Paddy Pimblett at the last pay-per-view of the year and is staring down the barrel of a potential seventh straight defeat. In order to prepare for what could be the last fight of his UFC career should he fall short, Ferguson has enlisted the help of former US Navy SEAL David Goggins.

Goggins is famously known for his 'Hell Week' fitness routine, which is designed to build mental strength and cardio through gruelling workouts.

Whilst some have criticized Tony Ferguson for working with Goggings, including 'The Baddy', Anthony Pettis has gone against the grain and praised 'El Cucuy' for doing something different. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Even I read his [David Goggins] books and I do my cardio and I'm already inspired... I think it's whatever Tony needs to make himself go. He has been doing it forever. Maybe he wanted a change of pace - a change of scenery - another motivation in his corner."