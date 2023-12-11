Exclusive: Former rival Anthony Pettis has an unpopular opinion about Tony Ferguson's 'Hell Week' amid wave of criticism

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis found himself in a grueling, bloody, adrenaline-fueled clash against Tony Ferguson at UFC 229.

The fight concluded with Pettis succumbing to a TKO (corner stoppage), forever intertwining the stories of these seasoned veterans within the sport.

From 2013 to 2019, Ferguson earned a formidable reputation as the boogeyman of the lightweight division, securing an impressive twelve-fight win streak. The enduring image of Ferguson's opponents, bearing cuts and bruises before and after facing him, while 'El Cucuy' defiantly smiled through the pain to inflict damage, remains etched in the minds of MMA fans.

However, fate dealt Ferguson a harsh hand, leading to a downturn in his career, marked by a challenging six-fight losing streak. He has a chance to seek redemption as he gears up to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296, offering an opportunity to overturn the streak of losses.

In preparation for this pivotal bout, Ferguson subjected himself to David Goggins' infamous hell week, a decision that has sparked diverse reactions within the MMA community.

Having shared the octagon with Ferguson, Anthony Pettis recently shared his perspective on Ferguson's training regimen with Goggins. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Pettis stated:

"He [Tony Ferguson] has never been out of shape... I don't think he ever gasses. Even when I fought him, he was doing numbers like crazy. I think it's more of a mental thing for him."

Pettis added:

"Even I read his [David Goggins] books and I do my cardio and I'm already inspired... I think it's whatever Tony needs to make himself go. He has been doing it forever. Maybe he wanted a change of pace - a change of scenery - another motivation in his corner."

Meanwhile, Pettis is gearing up for his clash against Benson Henderson in the main event of Karate Combat 43 on December 15 at the Expo at World Trade Market in Las Vegas.

Check out the Anthony Pettis vs. Tony Ferguson clash below:

Joe Rogan questions the impact of David Goggins' training on Tony Ferguson

The collaboration between Tony Ferguson and endurance athlete David Goggins ahead of UFC 296 has sparked intriguing discussions, with Joe Rogan expressing uncertainty about its efficacy.

Footages of Ferguson's workouts with Goggins depict the former UFC fighter in a visibly exhausted state, even leading to instances of vomiting. Such scenes have fueled concerns among fellow fighters, including his UFC 296 opponent, Paddy Pimblett, who bluntly labeled the collaboration as "stupid" and questioned its relevance to an MMA fight.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator, who happens to be an admirer of Goggins, raised questions about the potential benefits or drawbacks of Tony Ferguson's training with the renowned endurance athlete and motivational speaker. Rogan stated:

“So there is definitely some ground to gain when it comes to endurance. Dave is not even f**king tired. They’re going side-by-side with each other, and he’s like, ‘Who’s gonna carry the boats?’ He’s not even f**king tired, because he can go for days. He can just go for days. There’s without a doubt some benefit in that.”

Catch Joe Rogan's take below: