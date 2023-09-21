(Exclusive) "He trains just like any one of us" - Mark Zuckerberg's trainer Khai Wu compliments billionaire for being a 'student of the game'

Mark Zuckerberg's trainer Khai Wu recently opened up about what it's like to train with the billionaire and his willingness to improve as a martial artist.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the new PFL signing described how he got in touch with the Facebook founder and became his trainer. He mentioned that he was looking for a place to train and noted that he is grateful to have played a part in Zuckerberg's foray into martial arts.

He said:

"He was looking for instructors and we so happened to fit his profile and we worked together, and we've been together ever since. He's doing great, he's competing, he's a martial artist, he loves the sport, so it's great. I'm very happy to have been able to be in this position, I'm honored and always inspired by his work ethic."

'The Shadow' also brought up that Mark Zuckerberg trains just like the rest of the team, so there isn't any special treatment. He complimented the billionaire for his willingness to learn and improve as a martial artist, saying:

"He trains just like any one of us. Very similar, student of the game, he does the drills that we give him and then he kind of become the partner too...He's really a student of the game. He puts on a Gi - he was a white belt - he put on the white belt, tied it just like the rest of us and it was a class session with him."

It will be interesting to see whether Mark Zuckerberg would pursue a professional fight either for a major promotion or regional circuit should his much talked about bout against Elon Musk not materialize.

When is Mark Zuckerberg's trainer Khai Wu fighting next?

It's an exciting time for Mark Zuckerberg's trainer Khai Wu as he recently signed with the PFL and is scheduled to make his promotional debut on November 24th.

'The Shadow' will be competing against Phil Caracappa on the Opening Card portion of the 2023 PFL World Championship event. During the exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the bantamweight mentioned that he is anxiously awaiting his debut in the SmartCage and believes his nerves will allow him to get the best out of his performance, saying:

"I'm getting a little bit nervous, you know? I'm getting those nerves again and I think that's always when I performed best, so it really is exciting."

2023 PFL World Championship card [Photo credit: PFL]