(Exclusive) "I'm getting those nerves again" - New PFL signing Khai Wu opens up about his upcoming 'exciting' promotional debut

PFL's newest signing, Khai Wu recently opened up about his upcoming promotional debut.

It's truly an exciting time for 'The Shadow' as he joined the PFL this past June and is eager to make his debut in the SmartCage. It was officially announced that he will be making his promotional debut against Phil Caracappa on the opening card segment of the 2023 PFL World Championship event, which takes place on November 24th at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Khai Wu shared his thoughts about signing with a major promotion like the PFL and making his debut. He mentioned that he is excited for the opportunity and eager to get his first bout in the SmartCage under his belt.

He said:

"I know I signed with PFL - it's cool and stuff - but I wanna get that first fight over with and also a little bit of that pressure, I like it...It's scary, you know, you gotta fight again, those bright lights. I haven't fought since this year [in] February. It's not very long but for me that's a long time, I should fight three-four times a year."

'The Shadow' also brought up that he's starting to get the anxious feeling of competing again. He mentioned that he embraces that feeling because he believes that it brings the best out of him come fight night, saying:

"I'm getting a little bit nervous, you know? I'm getting those nerves again and I think that's always when I performed best, so it really is exciting."

It will be interesting to see how Khai Wu performs in his PFL debut as he looks to make a name for himself in their bantamweight division.

PFL announce signing [Photo credit: PFL]

Why did Khai Wu decide to sign with the PFL?

Khai Wu, who also gained notoriety for being Mark Zuckerberg's trainer, revealed some of the reasons why he decided to sign with PFL.

During the aforementioned interview, 'The Shadow' noted that his discussions with the promotion began last year. He mentioned that he appreciated the PFL's offer and believed that their regular season and playoff format will result in him competing more often.

He said:

"I think PFL is such an interesting concept and tournament format and then it's still kind of newer...I would be lying if I said money wasn't part of the deciding factor because I feel like I've been fighting for a while...PFL had the best offer and honestly, they've been great to deal with.

PFL World Championship card [Photo credit: @PFLMMA - X]