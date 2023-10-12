(Exclusive) "The UFC should be ashamed of themselves" - Dan Severn details how Jake and Logan Paul have exposed the world's biggest MMA promotion

Combat sports legend Dan Severn has raised some compelling questions about the UFC while pointing out how social media stars Jake and Logan Paul have managed to expose some questionable practices within the organization.

While acknowledging the Paul brothers' business acumen and their ability to generate interest in their fights, Severn also questioned the UFC's compensation model for its fighters.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Severn touched upon the remarkable narrative surrounding Jake and Logan Paul, highlighting their shrewd ability to craft opportunities within the realm of combat sports.

The Paul brothers have adeptly portrayed themselves as the 'heels', effectively harnessing this persona to captivate audiences and garner interest for their fights. Their intuitive grasp of the promotional facet of combat sports has allowed them to exploit this dynamic as a potential asset.

However, the crux of Dan Severn's argument is based on the stark contrast between the UFC's compensation structure and the substantial earnings that former UFC fighters derive from their fights with YouTubers-turned-fighters, such as the Paul brothers. Speaking in the exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Severn stated:

"First off, the Paul brothers are good businessmen. They have created an opportunity. They take up roles of heels for promotion... The more that you can get people interested in the pay-per-view, the more dollars you're going to make. That's just promotion."

Severn added:

"The Paul brothers have done very well for themselves and they've given a lot of these MMA fighters their biggest payday ever. So in some aspect, the UFC should be ashamed of themselves that someone from a different background is giving their former champions bigger opportunities and bigger purses."

Catch Sportskeeda MMA's exclusive interview with Dan Severn below (7:00 for comments):

Logan Paul addresses WWEfFuture after Dillon Danis boxing clash

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to square off on October 14th in Manchester Arena at the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. Ahead of the event billed as Judgement Day, Paul has taken a moment to clarify his status within the WWE, signaling his commitment to professional wrestling even after his encounter with Danis.

Logan Paul has been absent from WWE television events since his electrifying clash with Ricochet at the WWE SummerSlam event. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Logan Paul declared his intention to make a triumphant return to professional wrestling immediately following his bout with Danis. Paul stated:

“While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships. Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him.”