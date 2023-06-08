Exclusive: UFC flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius predicts UFC 289 main event Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana 

Jasmine Jasudavicius is set to take on Miranda Maverick at UFC 289 this weekend, a card that is headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

The pay-per-view headliner will be contested for the women's bantamweight title, and Jasudavicius believes that come the end of the fight, the division will have a new champion.

The Canadian drew comparisons between this weekend's main event and Valentina Shevchenko's somewhat-surprising defeat to Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 to lose the flyweight title.

Jasmine Jasudavicius was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, where the flyweight contender previewed Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana. She said:

"I could see [an upset]. The wolf coming up the hill is hungrier than the wolf at the top of the hill. Nunes is good, but everyone thought Shevchenko was untouchable and then she makes one spin and then [she lost]. It's the fight game, you never know what can happen."

Watch the interview below from 4:42:

Jasmine Jasudavicius is looking for her second consecutive win in the UFC against Miranda Maverick. She defeated Gabriella Fernandes via unanimous decision in her previous bout and currently holds a promotional record of 2-1.

Jasmine Jasudavicius is ready for the "biggest fight of her life" at UFC 289

Jasmine Jasudavicius will be taking on Miranda Maverick in front of home fans at UFC 289 this weekend. The pay-per-view card is set to take place in Vancouver, Canada, and Jasudavicius is ready for what she calls "the biggest fight of her life."

Jasudavicius is eager to break into the division's top 15, and a win over the No.15-ranked Maverick will help her achieve this goal.

Both fighters will enter this weekend with confidence after having won their previous bouts. That being said, it will be Maverick's first appearance on a pay-per-view card since 2021, and Jasmine Jasudavicius' first-ever pay-per-view bout, meaning both flyweights will no doubt have some nerves ahead of their clash.

In the aforementioned interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jasudavicius spoke about her upcoming clash and said:

"To date this is the biggest fight [of my life]. It's my home country, but yeah to be able to fight at home, in Canada - the UFC hasn't come to Canada in like three or four years - so to be able to represent the country and go against the top girls coming up, it's a blessing in disguise."

