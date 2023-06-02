Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently signed a historic contract with the PFL. Touted as the most valuable signing in MMA history, the deal makes the Cameroonian a "strategic partner" with an advisory board seat and chairmanship of PFL Africa. It also allows him to pursue boxing independently.

While many have praised 'The Predator' for securing such an immensely lucrative contract, UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes recently suggested that Francis Ngannou knows he's closer to the end of his professional career and demanded leadership roles with a board seat to prepare for retirement.

In an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Blaydes broke down Ngannou's new PFL contract and claimed that he's inspired by the Cameroonian laying the foundations for when it's time to hang up the MMA gloves.

He stated:

"I think he's thinking long-term, big picture. He knows he's a lot closer to the end than he is to the beginning when it comes to his professional MMA career. He's already 37, he's got maybe 3 or 4 more years but it's not a whole lot. He's starting to have the foundation for his next move. I think it's smart. It inspires me to think about the future also."

Watch the interview below (13:25 onwards):

WBO champion Terence Crawford gives Francis Ngannou valuable advice ahead of his potential boxing debut

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford recently opened up about Francis Ngannou aiming to make his boxing debut before returning to MMA.

With Francis Ngannou now free to pursue his dream of stepping into the squared circle, as per his new PFL contract terms, the Cameroonian has been linked to several high-profile heavyweight fights with the likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua. While there is no confirmation of a matchup being booked, Ngannou will most likely feature in a boxing match in his next combat sports outing.

Given the 37-year-old's commitment to making his boxing debut, Terence Crawford recently advised Ngannou to take some easy fights for experience before stepping into the ring with some of the best heavyweights in the sport.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Crawford stated:

"He's doing his thing in MMA, but it's different over there. Calling out the top heavyweights of the world today, I don't see him having a chance with either one of those guys... I would tell him, 'Get your feet wet, try to fight some of those lower-tier guys first just to feel yourself out and get used to being in the ring and going the rounds.' It's different. MMA and boxing, it's different."

Poll : 0 votes