MMA fans gave their thoughts on Jon Jones sharing a moment from his dressing room training session after his victory at UFC 309. The snap showcased Jones practicing the spinning back-kick, which proved to be the ultimate weapon in the UFC 309 main event.

Jones's UFC 309 performance showcased that he was free from ring rust despite returning from a one-and-a-half-year-long hiatus. He landed several stiff jabs on his rival, Stipe Miocic. But Jones's body kicks inflicted more damage to Miocic as his face showcased signs of being hurt after each of them.

Jones dominated his rival for the first stanza of the fight. He also found success with his jabs in the second round. But a spinning back-kick at 4:22 of the third round floored Miocic, rendering him unable to continue their fight.

Trending

One of Jones's recent tweets showcased him practicing the same move amidst his brisk dressing room training session preparing for the UFC 309 fight.

Expand Tweet

It also garnered a plethora of appreciative comments from the fans. One of them read:

"Dam bro! You executed the game plan perfectly!"

Expand Tweet

Others penned:

"When opportunity meets preparation..."

"Practice makes perfect GOAT"

"The goat! I told my family yesterday we're blessed to see you fight in our life time. God gave you amazing talents. Glory to God"

Check out a few other comments:

Fan reactions to Jon Jones' X update.

Jon Jones returned Stipe Miocic's alleged disrespect with some ground-and-pound

Jon Jones accused Stipe Miocic of disrespecting him twice in the last days leading up to their UFC 309 headliner. At first, Jones took offense at Miocic, calling him a "bi*ch" amidst the UFC 309 Countdown video on YouTube. Secondly, his words at the pre-event press conference revealed that Miocic's foul comments about his relationship with his children also gutted him.

Jones revisited the chapter of his allegations against Miocic during his interview with Jon Anik after his victory. Jones mentioned he thought about Miocic's comments about his relationship with his kids while landing the final ground-and-pound strikes of the fight. He said:

"You know what you say behind closed doors, and I’m sure he [Miocic] knows deep down inside that, ‘Dude, Jon found that clip [of me talking about his kids]’. I hold him accountable for it. I’m telling you, I really thought about it. Even though I thought I forgave him, I thought about it when I was ground-and-pounding his face."

Check out Jon Jones' comments (01:19):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback