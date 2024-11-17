Jon Jones admits he thought about Stipe Miocic’s comments about his kids while “ground-and-pounding his face” at UFC 309

Jon Jones caught both fans and Stipe Miocic by surprise during their first face-off when he told his opponent not to mention his kids again. Miocic replied by stating that he had never done so, and was clearly confused by the situation.

While clarifying his comments in an interview after the face-off, 'Bones' stated that he had found a video of the 42-year old saying that Jones' kids see him as an a**hole for the legal troubles he has had in his past.

But, the heavyweight champion was more cordial with his opponent during the final face-off ahead of their fight. The New York native was asked about his change of attitude towards Miocic, and stated that the right thing to do was to forgive him for his comments.

Now Jones has admitted that during their UFC 309 clash, Miocic's comments were at the front of his mind while dishing out some brutal ground-and-pound strikes.

Following his third-round TKO win over the former heavyweight champion, 'Bones' was interviewed by Jon Anik. He said:

"[My behavior] was a reaction to what he had said. Now that the fight is over it's not even worth going back to find, I'm sure I could go back and find the clip of him talking about my children. But it happened."

He continued:

"I held him accountable for it. I'm telling you, I really thought about it. Even though I told him I forgave him, I thought about it when I was ground-and-pounding his face."

Catch Jon Jones' comments below (0:52):

Jon Jones addresses Dana White's lack of interest in making a fight with Alex Pereira

Jon Jones has made it clear that a "legacy" fight with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is the bout he would like next.

Following UFC 309, the promotion's CEO Dana White appeared infront of the media, where he declared his desire to schedule Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

White added that he was not eager to schedule a fight between 'Bones' and Pereira, but would be open to being convinced otherwise.

The two-division champion appeared at the post-fight press conference after White, where he discussed facing 'Poatan' next:

"Styles make matchups. I'm sure Pereira has knocked out many heavyweights in his day. He has knockout power that transcends weight, Pereira is special. For me it would just be worth my while to fight against Pereira."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (6:00):

