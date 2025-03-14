Executive producer discloses episode on Dana White's former competitor was initially turned down by VICE TV

An executive producer recently revealed that an episode focusing on Dana White's former competitor was initially turned down by VICE TV for the first season of their MMA docu-series. There had been plenty of controversial topics, but noted that it was the only one met with reluctance.

VICE TV introduced 'Dark Side of the Cage' earlier this year, where they focused on several legendary careers and topics that helped shape the sport. Among those that had a key role was Tim Healy, who served as an executive producer and helped share the stories, such as the impact of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and White's former competitor Pride FC, which was highly anticipated as it was the only story to receive a two-part episode.

During his latest appearance on MMA Today, Healy disclosed that VICE TV turned down his initial pitch for an episode focusing on Pride FC. He mentioned that the network didn't believe that an episode on the Japanese-based MMA promotion would appeal to viewers, but was eventually able to convince them otherwise

"Truth be told, when we pitched Pride, VICE didn't want to do Pride. They didn't think it would resonate with the audience. And granted, most of the executives there aren't really versed in mixed martial arts, so it was a little bit of a salesmanship job on our part to sell them on the idea of Pride. And not only [that one episode, but], do a two-parter."

Check out Tim Healy's comments below:

Tim Healy believes two-part episode on Dana White's former competitor will increase demand for more

Tim Healy also highlighted the reaction to the unique stories and experiences of those involved with Dana White's former competitor Pride FC during their peak.

During the aforementioned clip, Healy mentioned that he believes the two-part 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode on Pride FC could result in more content being created in the near future:

"People are just so blown away by the wild Pride days. They don't really realize... And I'll tell you what could happen, RJ, somebody is gonna come along. You're going to see a feature documentary on Pride in the next 18 months. I guarantee it, gonna happen. It'll probably be on Netflix. You know, hopefully we'll be able to make it. But, Pride was great."

Check out the trailer from the Pride FC 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode below:

