“Explosive and super exciting” – Sage Northcutt believes Christian Lee and him share "kind of a similar style"

Since his arrival in ONE Championship, Sage Northcutt feels closely linked to the current world champion in his division.

Lightweight champ Christian Lee, who also holds the welterweight title, has been inactive throughout 2023 following a tough year that his family has gone through.

Several contenders have announced themselves in that time including the returning Northcutt, who knows all too well about defying the odds and stepping back inside the Circle.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Super’ Sage spoke about his admiration and respect for the lightweight champion and how he has felt a bond with him since the start of his ONE career:

“You know, we do have kind of a similar style in a way, he's explosive and super exciting and you know super dominant out there and since I came into ONE Championship, I believe when I came into ONE, I don't know if it was the very first event I got to fly out to watch if he was competing. But I got to meet him I got to talk to him and you know, Christian has always been an exciting fighter to watch.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage Northcutt aiming to produce back-to-back wins on his 2024 return

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt made a stylish return after four years away from the Circle.

Submitting Ahmed Mujtaba in under a minute, the American is looking to keep his momentum going though he hasn’t been able to get back inside the Circle in 2023.

Now, Northcutt is turning his attention to 2024 and a potential match-up with MMA legend Shinya Aoki after the two men were scheduled to meet a couple years ago.

With consecutive wins in the lightweight division since making his return, Sage Northcutt could soon find himself in the title picture with Lee.