Rising UFC flyweight contender Brandon Royval recently scored a spectacular knockout victory over Matheus Nicolau with a knee strike followed by a barrage of elbows at UFC Kansas City. This was Royval's third consecutive win in the octagon, and he is now brimming with confidence.

In a recent interview with MMA Underground, Royval discussed what sets him apart from other fighters in the division. According to 'Raw Dawg', his fighting style is more entertaining than that of his competitors, as he is always looking to finish fights with exciting and creative techniques:

"I believe I'm the most dangerous dude in this division it's like and I feel like I've proven it too. You can watch Brandon Moreno, you can watch Alexandre Pantoja and all them it's like if you watch them they're not as, like, I use all my weapons."

The 125-pounder further added:

"I use all my weapons, I'm throwing knees, I'm throwing back elbows, I'm throwing elbows and fights. I'm doing a lot you know. I just feel like when it comes down to, like, who's dangerous is, I'm the most dangerous in this division right now and I'm the biggest threat to anybody."

Check out Royval's entire remarks below (from 5:01 onwards):

Brandon Royval will be the back up fighter for Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290

Brandon Royval has been selected as the backup for the co-main event at UFC 290. With his impressive record and potential to become the next flyweight title challenger, Royval has been making waves in the MMA world.

The impending flyweight championship bout will see Brandon Moreno defend his title against Alexandre Pantoja on July 8th.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Raw Dawg' expressed his excitement at being offered the backup position for this highly anticipated match:

"As far as I’ve been told, I’m weighing in as the alternate [for the UFC 290 co-main event]. Yeah, I got the backup slot, I think that’s guaranteed, so yeah, I don’t know if that means I’m gonna be the next for the title fight or whatever, but I’m staying ready. I’m getting ready for this just in case something happens.”

It is worth highlighting that Royval has previously faced both 'The Assassin Baby' and Pantoja in the octagon. Despite experiencing two consecutive losses after winning his first two UFC fights, Royval remains confident in his abilities and knowledge of his opponents.

As the No.4-ranked UFC flyweight, Royval has gained valuable experience and insights into the fighting styles of Moreno and 'The Cannibal'. He believes that his prior experience with these two fighters will give him an edge in preparing for the backup position.

