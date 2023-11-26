"Eyes up here young man lmao" - When Conor McGregor was called out by fans for struggling to keep eye contact with Adriana Lima

The video of Conor McGregor meeting Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima has recently resurfaced.

In May 2022, McGregor, alongside his wife, Dee Devlin, attended the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. While enjoying the festivities, ‘The Notorious’ ran into Adriana Lima, who has millions of social media followers due to her legendary career as a model.

Lima is also known for being a combat sports fan. Evidently, she has supported Amanda Nunes in the past. As one might expect, the Brazilian model interacted with McGregor at the Cannes Film Festival for a brief conversation before taking pictures together.

Over a year later, the video of McGregor and Lima resurfaced on YouTube and caught the attention of MMA fans. The comment section featured various reactions to the throwback encounter:

“Eyes up here young man lmao”

“McGregor couldn't help himself at the end”

“She would NEVER EVER give him the time of day fyi”

“I was expecting him to POW”

“Conor looks so little next to her ️🇳🇱”

“Can someone tell my why they look like wax figures?”

Watch the interaction between Conor McGregor and Adriana Lima below:

When is Conor McGregor expected to return?

In July 2021, Conor McGregor suffered his second consecutive loss against Dustin Poirier. To make matters worse, the fight ended due to a severe leg injury on McGregor’s side, leading to surgery and a lengthy layoff.

Dana White and McGregor were confident that the former two-division UFC champion would return to the octagon before the end of 2023. Unfortunately, ‘The Notorious’ didn’t re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool in time, so he wasn’t eligible to fight.

Since then, McGregor has begun his USADA obligations despite the drug-testing agency parting ways with the UFC in 2024.

Once McGregor does return, he’s expected to fight Michael Chandler. Earlier this year, ‘The Notorious’ and Chandler coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, with the latter finding more success.

Although nothing has been confirmed, rumors have begun spreading about them potentially headlining UFC 300, which will probably take place in April 2024. It’ll be intriguing to see Conor McGregor ends up fighting at the historic event.