“F*** it, let’s do it!” - Swiss rising star Maurice Abevi shares how he juggles podcasting with his fighting career

25-year-old rising ONE Championship lightweight star Maurice Abevi of Switzerland has taken up a new hobby, and one that he is very excited about.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative has recently started his own podcast and is having an absolute blast of a time.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Abevi talked about his podcast and why he started doing it.

The Swiss standout told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"It’s something I’d wanted to do for a long time. Then one day I just thought, ‘F*** it, let’s do it!’ I just need to be more consistent with it around my career, which keeps me busy, but it’s something I really enjoy."

Would you listen to Abevi's podcast? You'll get to see him fight soon enough.

Maurice Abevi is set to face former ONE world title challenger Alibeg Rasulov of Turkey in a three-round lightweight MMA scrap.

The two square off at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Maurice Abevi on the reason he started podcasting: "I thought I could have good conversations"

Swiss MMA star Maurice Abevi loves to delve into the psyche of his podcast guests, and that's exactly why he started podcasting in the first place.

Abevi shared his reason for picking up this new venture.

The 25-year-old said:

"I started a podcast because I felt like I met a lot of people here with stories to tell, and I wanted to get their perspective about training, fighting, and Thailand. I thought I could have good conversations with people to share with the world."

