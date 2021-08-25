"F**king idiot" - Oscar De La Hoya responds to 'crackhead' comment from UFC president Dana White

Oscar De La Hoya fielded questions from the media during a public workout held ahead of his boxing match against MMA legend Vitor Belfort.

‘The Golden Boy’ was notably asked about UFC president Dana White’s recent ‘crackhead’ comments against him. Oscar De La Hoya responded by stating:

“Yeah, no, I mean, just that he’s an idiot. I mean, that’s basically it. I mean, look, I’ve lived a really hard, difficult life outside the ring. And I don’t shy away from it because I’ve done a lot of work to do what’s necessary to get myself back on track. And there’s a lot of people who are struggling with a lot of issues, especially with this pandemic. So, he’s just a f**king idiot.”

“That’s it. I mean, that’s basically it. I mean, coming from a guy that’s never put on the gloves – Or coming from a guy who hasn’t lived this type of lifestyle that goes with the territory of being a fighter, having the pressure, of having to face the pressure. He’s just a f**king idiot. That’s it. That’s basically it.”

Dana White’s recent verbal jabs at Oscar De La Hoya

Dana White appeared on The Pat McAfee Show in the buildup to UFC 265 earlier this month. It was during this appearance that the UFC president took multiple jabs at Oscar De La Hoya.

White, who time and again highlighted Oscar De La Hoya’s past issues with crack cocaine addiction, said:

“I'm praying Vitor knocks this crackhead out, and viciously; viciously knocks him out.”

“As much as I can't stand that dirtbag, De La Hoya is legit. Back in the day when me and De La Hoya were cool, I actually was up in his camp. Just his jab could knock people out. I mean, De La Hoya in his prime was the real deal. So, this is a real fight between two real guys. I think that, obviously, Vitor has the power to KO him. But De La Hoya is no joke either. Hopefully, all the coke sniffing, and tequila drinking, and whatever other sh** that guy has been up to has caught up with him – And Vitor lays one right on that big mouth of his and knocks him unconscious.”

The Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort boxing matchup will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on September 11th, 2021.

