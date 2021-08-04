'Praying Vitor viciously knocks him out'- Dana White sides with Vitor Belfort over Oscar De La Hoya

There is no love lost between Oscar De La Hoya and UFC President Dana White. In the buildup to De La Hoya's fight, White made his alliances clear, picking Vitor Belfort to put 'The Golden Boy' to sleep.

"I'm praying Vitor knocks this crackhead out- and viciously. Viciously knocks him out,” declared the UFC head honcho.

Oscar De La Hoya is scheduled to wade right back into the squared circle after having spent years on the sidelines. Looking to butt heads with Vitor Belfort, the American is certainly in for a bumpy ride.

This scrap against Vitor Belfort will mark Oscar De La Hoya's first fight since his devastating loss at the hands of Manny Pacquiao back in 2008. 'The Phenom,' on the other hand, will be making his second appearance in the squared circle after having put Josemario Neves to sleep in the very first round back in 2006.

Dana White reluctant to write Oscar De La Hoya off

While there has been a significant amount of animosity between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya, the UFC President did well in terms of separating the flawed man from the elite boxer. Putting his bias aside, White admitted that 'The Golden Boy' is a highly skilled opponent, one that mustn't be taken lightly.

"As much as I can't stand that dirtbag, De La Hoya is legit. Just his jab could knock people out. I mean De La Hoya in his prime was the real deal. This is a real fight between two real guys. I think that obviously Vitor has the power to KO him but De La Hoya is no joke either," admitted Dana White.

Although Dana White refused to take anything away from Oscar De La Hoya, he was sure to mention that the former boxing champion was way past his prime. Be that as it may, the fight slated to go down at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 11th promises to be a cracker of an event, one that fans would hate to miss.

Watch the segment below:

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh