Many of combat sports’ greatest athletes have made their way to ONE Championship over the years, and chief among them is Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson made his debut in March 2019 with a stellar submission win and eventually became the ONE flyweight MMA world champion by knocking out his rival, Adriano Moraes.

While he is not showcasing his talents inside the ONE circle, 'Mighty Mouse' enjoys being active on social media and even runs a famous YouTube channel, Mighty Gaming.

Johnson certainly loves interacting with his fans and his affable personality led to him even sharing some words of wisdom to a supporter on his Discord channel, where user “Gabriel” asked for advice from the ONE world champion about his struggles going to the gym.

The American star replied:

“F***ing take the bull by the horns play boy or talk about what cause you anxiety with your loved ones”

In a follow-up response, the user said the following:

“Took your advice and grabbed the bulls by the horns, made real progress since then. Less anxiety, gained like 6lb, working out at the gym 3x a week and doing cardio in between. Steady bulking at almost 3000 calories.”

Johnson called out by fellow ONE world champion

Being a fighter of his caliber, it is inevitable that Johnson will be on the receiving end of fighters looking to increase their own star power by challenging him to a fight.

One such name is ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, who promised to get the most eyes possible on their matchup - should it materialize.

Before anything else, Brooks will need to defend his own world championship against rival Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena on March