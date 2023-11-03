Fabricio Andrade believes he has the tools to beat Sean O’Malley in dream fight: “I got more weapons than him”

At ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade will fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Across the Circle from him will be ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king, Jonathan Haggerty.

The bout will be the first time a Muay Thai and MMA world champion will fight for the belt of an entirely different sport. History will be written inside the iconic walls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his battle with Haggerty, Fabricio Andrade took part in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. Needless to say, fans asked 'Wonderboy' some very interesting questions.

One of the most notable parts of the AMA was when fans started asking Andrade about another bantamweight MMA world champion, the UFC's 135-pound kingpin, 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley:

Fabricio Andrade on Reddit

Here's one question from Redditor Forrest_Cp:

"I love that you want to fight O’Malley! It would be a great fight! What’s some weakness you see?"

To this question, Fabricio Andrade replied with:

"He is a very good striker but I think i got more weapons than him overall"

Another O'Malley question came from Redditor therealjgreens who said:

"If you and Suga OMalley fought, what method would you use to beat him?"

'Wonderboy' replied:

"Kicks and boxing"

There might be some truth to Andrade's assessment. 'Wonderboy', with his extensive Muay Thai and kickboxing background, is one of the best kickers in the game. O'Malley, despite possessing some of the best hands in the business today, has shown vulnerability to kicks due to his wide stance. His first and only loss was due to a leg kick by Marlon 'Chito' Vera back in 2021.

We're positive that Fabricio Andrade will dig into his kickboxing toolbox to chop down 'Suga' if they ever get in the cage together.

For now, however, 'Wonderboy' will have to worry about Jonathan Haggerty first at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. The entire card will air from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, available live and free on Prime Video in North America.