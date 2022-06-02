"Been calling out this guy for more than two years" - Fabricio Andrade eyes ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade has been constantly calling out reigning bantamweight champion John Lineker. 'Wonder Boy' even had Lineker's name in his mouth before 'Hands of Stone' became the divisional king.

Lineker was crowned titleholder earlier this year when he knocked out then-champion Bibiano Fernandes in brutal fashion.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano https://t.co/DJGS8k1rmV

Fabricio Andrade previously claimed that Lineker is ducking him. Andrade has amassed a six-fight win streak in the division, four of which came via stoppage, and yet Lineker has not committed to fighting him.

Andrade will now face top-ranked Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 on June 3 in what is set to be a title eliminator. Ahead of his next bout, Andrade sat down with Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda MMA to discuss champion John Lineker.

"I have been calling out this guy for more than two years now. Even before he was the champion I wanted the fight. And after he won the title, I beat Jeremy, you know, we have the same record in ONE Championship."

Story continues below ad

Catch our full interview with Andrade below:

'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il is on a three-fight win streak, winning every fight by way of knockout. Won Il also called out Lineker on social media, with Lineker even responding. Andrade believes this proves that the champ is scared of facing him.

"I asked to fight him and he don't reply. But when Kwon challenged him he was really fast and accept. So that really annoyed me because it showed that he's looking for easy opponents... If you are the champion you should be prepared to defend your title against the best guys, and everyone knows I'm the best guy."

Story continues below ad

John Lineker on Fabricio Andrade

Lineker has commented on the callouts he's received from Andrade. 'Hands of Stone' said that he understands the reason for his compatriot's trash-talking, but added that he does most of his talking inside the cage.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Lineker explained that he is open to facing all contenders.

"Everyone is entitled to a title shot. I know they are highly ranked and this fight could define the next contender, but I'm not the one who has to say if they deserve it or not. I am the champion, and I don't choose opponents. I'm ready and just waiting for what the event will offer me for my first belt defense."

Story continues below ad

John Lineker will most likely be defending his championship title against the winner of Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade, which is set as the co-main event of ONE 158 this Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far