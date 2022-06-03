Watch: Alexander Volkanovski and Rafael dos Anjos among well-wishers for Fabricio Andrade ahead of ONE 158

Fabricio Andrade returns to the circle to face Kwon Won II on June 3 at ONE 158. Just hours away from the event, Andrade received support from some of the best fighters in the world, including current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and other ONE Championship fighters.

In a video posted to Andrade's Instagram account, Volkanovski sent his well-wishes to Andrade, saying:

"I just want to give a quick shout-out to Fabricio. June 3rd, gonna go do his thing, you little savage, mate. Go do work, I love watching you fight. Can't wait brother."

Also showing Andrade some love is former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos:

"Shout-out to my guy Fabricio Andrade 'Wonderboy'. June 3rd on ONE FC. Guy always brings a show. Make sure you watch him."

Andrade's post also received likes and support in the comments from fellow ONE Championship fighter Emilio Urrutia, Antonio "Cara De Sapato" Jr, Kane Mousah, UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan, Poliana Botelho, and Leo Santos.

'Wonderboy' will step into the ONE circle for the fifth time at ONE 158. So far, he has remained unbeaten in his run with the promotion. In four victories, Andrade has stopped three of his opponents and earned only one unanimous decision.

Fabricio Andrade wants a crack at John Lineker next

With a 97-second knockout in his last outing, Fabricio Andrade thought that a fight with John Lineker was the next logical step. Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition as Andrade is scheduled to step into the ONE circle against Kwon Won Il at ONE 158.

While appearing on the Trocação Franca podcast, Andrade accused Lineker of avoiding a fight with him by saying:

"I’ve challenged Lineker before. He didn’t respond when I challenged him, but when [Won Il Kwon] called him out, he went there and accepted it in the comment section. I’ll beat the Korean and he’ll have to face me. If he wanted to fight the Korean, he’ll have to fight me after I beat the Korean. I believe he’s trying to get fights that make more sense for him style-wise and avoiding a fight with me."

Recognizing Lineker's notoriety in mixed martial arts, Andrade is eager to test his skills against one of the best, but has no doubt that he can finish 'Hands of Stone' and solidify himself as one of the best in the world. He added:

“I’ve been asking to fight Lineker for more than two years [because] he’s the biggest name in the promotion, especially in this division,” Andrade said. “He has a history and a big number of fans. If that fight happens and I knock him out, then my name will take off.”

