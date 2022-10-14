“I'm just focused on finishing Lineker” - Fabricio Andrade not looking at anything yet beyond match with John Lineker

ONE bantamweight world title challenger, 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade, has been making the rounds in MMA media talking about his upcoming bout with world champion John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. Despite being confident that he will finish Lineker inside one round, the Brazilian slugger isn't looking past 'Hands of Stone'.

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his plans if he wins the world title at ONE on Prime Video 3:

"Yeah, there is a lot of stuff that I want to do. I try to do it one step at a time. Right now I'm just focused on finishing Lineker. And after that, I'm going to see what I could do next in ONE Championship."

Andrade is putting all of his efforts and focus toward Lineker, and rightfully so. The ONE bantamweight king wasn't handed the monicker 'Hands of Stone' - he earned it. Lineker's credentials are just as impressive as the action he produces inside the circle.

Looking past this man is seriously detrimental to one's health and safety inside the circle. Andrade knows this and is sure to bring his A-game come October 21.

Fabricio Andrade believes John Lineker is a one-dimensional striker

Despite not looking past Lineker, Fabricio Andrade has made some bold statements about his rival. In another interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA, Andrade made some potentially controversial assessments about the variety of Lineker's striking arsenal.

When asked about the world champion's penchant for powerful hooks inside the pocket, Andrade said:

"He cannot do anything else. It's his style, it is the only thing he knows how to do, it's to go there and throw hands, and all these guys stay there, stand with him, and get knocked out, but that's not what's going to happen to me. We are strikers but not on the same level. I do everything like my movement is better than his movement. I throw punches, I throw elbows, I throw knees, I throw kicks, and my timing is good. So our striking is not on the same level."

Though what he said about Lineker's striking arsenal can be questioned, we do not doubt what Andrade thinks of his own striking game. 'Wonder Boy' can generate power from every limb of his body. Whether it's kicks, elbows, knees, or punches, Andrade always throws to end the fight instantly.

