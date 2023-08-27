Fabricio Andrade perplexed by Rodtang’s ability to absorb blows: “He doesn’t feel anything”

Fabricio Andrade acknowledged Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s legendary durability.

No homegrown fighter in ONE Championship has reached the level of superstardom that Rodtang has accomplished. ‘The Iron Man’ is praised worldwide for his aggression and durability, which led to promotional records of 12-0 in Muay Thai, 2-0 in kickboxing, and a loss against Demetrious Johnson in a historic mixed-rules bout.

The Thai superstar is consistently praised by fellow fighters, including ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade. During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade had this to say about Rodtang:

“He gets hit a lot and he never shows [pain or anything] like that. "He doesn’t feel anything, you know.”

Fabricio Andrade and Rodtang Jitmuangnon have massive super-fights scheduled for this year.

Firstly, Rodtang will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on September 22 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. ‘The Iron Man’ has been matched up against fellow world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 for a fight that fans have been begging for.

Superlek and Rodtang were scheduled to fight in March of this year before the latter pulled out with an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade looks to join the exclusive two-sport world champion club on October 6 in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15.

It’ll be easier said than done for the bantamweight MMA king, as he will face Jonathan Haggerty, the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Haggerty vs. Andrade and Rodtang vs. Superlek will take place inside “The Mecca of Muay Thai,” a.k.a. Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights 34 can be seen on YouTube by North American viewers, while ONE Fight Night 15 is free to watch by North American Prime Video subscribers.

