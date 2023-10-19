Fabricio Andrade plans tough out for Jonathan Haggerty: “It’s going to be a very difficult fight for him”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade has a message for all his doubters – he’s going to shock the world and beat Jonathan Haggerty at his own game.

Andrade takes on the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Andrade said that he believes he actually has an experience edge over Haggerty, being that he used to compete in kickboxing prior to him joining ONE as an MMA fighter. The 26-year-old pointed out that it’s Haggerty who doesn’t have any experience in kickboxing.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I think I’m more used to the rules of kickboxing. I haven’t fought kickboxing for a long time, but I train constantly. So, I believe I will have an advantage because of that.

“It’s going to be a very difficult fight for him. Haggerty has never done kickboxing, so he’s not used to the rules. People say he has the advantage because I’m drastically changing sports from MMA to kickboxing, something nobody wants to do, but I think it’s going to be much more difficult for him.”

If Andrade is able to defeat Haggerty, he will realize a lifelong dream of becoming a kickboxing world champion, in the world’s largest martial arts organization, no less. More importantly, he will become a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

