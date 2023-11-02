Fabricio Andrade ready to unleash kitchen sink against Jonathan Haggerty: “I’m going to throw everything”

Fabricio Andrade has amassed some sensational knockouts using a variety of tools in his striking department on the global stage of ONE Championship thus far.

And the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion believes all those weapons will come into play when he faces Jonathan Haggerty this Friday, November 3.

‘Wonder Boy’ meets the British striking sensation in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, which emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With one eye on the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown and another on finishing ‘The General,’ the 26-year-old from Fortaleza, Brazil, sees a myriad of ways he will leave the ring with his hand raised inside the distance.

Speaking to South China Morning Post this week, Fabricio Andrade said:

“Yes, the body shots [is part of my plan], but there's a lot of more to come. You know, I got a lot of weapons, I got my kicks, I got my knees, I got my punches, and all of those weapons can knock him out. So I'm not going to pick one thing to knock him out and I'm going to throw everything, and I know eventually, I'm going to knock him out.”

Watch the full interview here:

Having seen Haggerty struggle to take Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s crushing shots to the body when they met within the space of five months in late 2019 and early 2020, the knockout specialist knows that will be the most direct path to another highlight-reel win.

However, as his past victories suggest, Fabricio Andrade does possess bout-ending power even in his knees and kicks, and the Brazilian athlete is certain it’ll be a trump card he’ll hold over ‘The General’ when they collide in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.