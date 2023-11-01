“They put together a good card” – Rich Franklin raves about the low-key bangers at ONE Fight Night 16

Retired mixed martial artist and current Vice President of ONE Championship, Rich Franklin, is excited about the plethora of potential bangers that are on tap for the promotion’s return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video will provide fight fans with another can’t-miss night of action, featuring two intriguing world title fights and a heap of high-stakes matchups that are sure to entertain.

In the main event of the evening, reigning ONE world champions Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty are set to square off in a dream match for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The event will also feature some of the most exciting strikers in the sport as heavyweight standout Kang Ji Won returns, as will fast-rising Thai sensation Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Speaking with ‘Big’ John McCarthy and Josh Thomson on the WEIGHING IN podcast, Rich Franklin offered his take on ONE Championship’s upcoming night of fights and the martial artists he’s excited to see step back inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Franklin said:

“I would say this about this card. There are some other great fights on this card. I’m actually excited to see Kang Ji Won back in the card again. He had great knockouts with guys like Amir Aliakbari. I think he’s a fun guy to watch. He’s definitely a guy that’s underrated in that weight class. Obviously, we also got ‘Supergirl’ back in the card. They really put together a good card for this November 3 show.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will also be a history-making night. In the co-main event, BJJ superstar Tye Ruotolo returns for a showdown with Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov, the winner emerging as the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.