Fabricio Andrade reminds Petchtanong of his challenge five years ago

Jonathan Haggerty’s historic win over Nong-O Hama turned the entire bantamweight division on its head, and even those outside the Muay Thai roster have begun feuding with each other.

Two such fighters who started throwing verbal jabs at each other are ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

The pair of world champions started beefing with each other mere hours after Haggerty knocked out Nong-O to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Fight Night 9.

Petchtanong wanted to seek revenge for Nong-O, while Andrade posited that he could clean out the division and become a three-sport bantamweight world champion.

While Haggerty heard about the challenges, Andrade and Petchtanong started their own beef. ‘Wonder Boy’ even reminded the Thai star of what he said half a decade ago.

Fabricio Andrade posted an old photograph on his Instagram Stories showing himself, another fighter, and Petchtanong.

“@petchtanong 5 years ago in China, you told me one day we gonna fight 😳,” wrote Fabricio Andrade.

Petchtanong and Andrade’s back-and-forth certainly created a tense atmosphere in the volatile division, and it might even lead to a huge crossover fight in the future.

Both fighters are regarded as two of the best strikers on the planet right now, and a fight between them would certainly create even more drama for the entire bantamweight division.

Fabricio Andrade started his martial arts career in Muay Thai and kickboxing, eventually racking up a solid 40-3 record. That striking base ultimately led him to mixed martial arts.

The Brazilian star holds a perfect 6-0 (1 no-contest) record in his ONE Championship career. He ultimately captured the vacant ONE bantamweight world title when he beat rival John Lineker via a fourth-round corner stoppage at ONE Fight Night 7.

Petchtanong, meanwhile, held the WBC and WMC world titles before taking the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title from Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 163.

The 37-year-old also holds a preposterous 358-56-1 professional record in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

