Fabricio Andrade says Jonathan Haggerty will be at a disadvantage without his destructive elbows: “In kickboxing, he can't use it”

Fabricio Andrade believes Jonathan Haggerty’s inability to use his best weapon in their highly anticipated showdown will spell disaster for the British striking sensation.

On Friday, November 3, reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champions Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty will step inside the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a clash between two of the best strikers in all of martial arts.

Andrade, who boasts an unbeaten run inside the circle with an 83% finish rate, believes his power will be enough to get the job done in the ONE Fight Night 16 headliner.

‘Wonder Boy’ also believes Haggerty will be at a decided disadvantage when his best weapon is rendered useless in their battle to crown a new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

“I think he doesn’t have any power, he uses a lot of elbows, but elbows don't require power,” Andrade said in a recent interview with ONE Championship. “It’s easy to knock out people with elbows. But in kickboxing, he can't use it.”

With impressive knockout wins against the likes of Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John Lineker to claim the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship, Fabricio Andrade has quickly established himself as one of the best heavy hitters in the fight game.

As for Jonathan Haggerty, ‘The General’ is not necessarily known for finishing his opponent, but he undoubtedly turned a lot of heads and dropped a lot of jaws with his incredible first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama in April to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

It will truly be the irresistible force vs. the immovable object at ONE Fight Night 16 when ‘Wonder Boy’ and ‘The General’ step inside the ring. Who comes out on top and walks away a two-division world champion?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.