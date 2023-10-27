Fabricio Andrade says Jonathan Haggerty will struggle to ‘find his footing’ as he did vs. Rodtang: "He will have the same problem"

Brazilian star Fabricio Andrade warns Jonathan Haggerty that he will be a handful when they battle next week, much like what the British fighter experienced when he clashed with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon a couple of years back.

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Andrade will take on the division’s Muay Thai king Haggerty in an all-champion collision for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16. The event will take place on November 3 in Bangkok.

It will be the headlining match of the 10-fight event, which will take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be aired live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to onefc.com, Fabricio Andrade said he is going to post a lot of problems to Jonathan Haggerty with his power, similar to what Rodtang did in their second fight in January 2020. Back then, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king overwhelmed ‘The General’ en route to a third-round technical knockout victory.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“This [Haggerty struggling against someone with power] was clear in the fight against Rodtang, where he was unable to find his footing in the fight. And I believe that with me he will have the same problem.”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade will be returning to his kickboxing roots in his bid to become a two-sport ONE world champion. Prior to joining the promotion in 2020 and focusing on MMA, he competed in many matches in the striking art and had considerable success.

Fabricio Andrade, 26, is coming off a successful conquest of the vacant bantamweight MMA world title in February, defeating former divisional kingpin John Lineker by TKO (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

UK fighter Haggerty, 26, for his part, is also on a mission to be a champion in two combat sports after seizing the bantamweight Muay Thai belt from longtime champion Nong-O Hama in April.

He is actually gunning for a third world title, having once held the flyweight Muay Thai gold before losing it to Rodtang in their first encounter in August 2019.