Fabricio Andrade says kickboxing title shot will allow him to prove a point to naysayers: “I like to be challenged”

As the ONE bantamweight world champion, Fabricio Andrade has proven himself to be an elite MMA fighter with his performances inside the circle.

Since arriving in ONE Championship, he has dispatched every opponent that has been put in front of him, racking up a seven-fight unbeaten streak with one no-contest and only one decision win.

Having conquered the bantamweight division, ‘Wonder Boy’ set his sights on a new goal following his victory over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year.

For his return on the global stage in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16, the Brazilian will take on a challenge that would lead some to say he has bitten off more than he can chew.

Striving for two-sport world champion status, Andrade will fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, testing himself in a striking-only ruleset for the first time under the ONE Championship banner.

Standing in his way at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is another competitor who is out to achieve greatness for himself, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Despite Andrade’s impressive striking displays in MMA, Haggerty massively outweighs him when it comes to high-level striking experience but that doesn’t discourage ‘Wonder Boy’.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Fabricio Andrade spoke about motivating himself by going after something that people don’t think is possible:

“Yes, for sure, you know. That's why I'm taking this fight now. This is a challenge that I need, you know. I like to be challenged I like to do things that people say I cannot do and this is one of the fights that puts me in a difficult situation and that's where I want to be.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.