Fabricio Andrade says a simple goal can go a long way: “You wake up every day with the mission of trying to achieve”

The equation to success is pretty straightforward for ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade – stay focused on a goal and reap the rewards of it.

This was what the Brazilian kingpin had to say in an interview with ONE Championship, where he opened up about the doubts in his past and how he overcame them to become one of the best martial artists on the planet today.

As confident as he seems ahead of his battle versus Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title, ‘Wonder Boy’ admits that his assertiveness wasn’t something built overnight.

Up to this day, the 26-year-old still maintains that single-minded approach to each of his training camps, something that tremendously helps him to stay on top of his game.

Fabricio Andrade told ONE:

“If you have a goal, you wake up every day with the mission of trying to achieve your goal. This gives you daily motivation to keep moving forward.”

To say he exudes only confidence now is an understatement, though. There are still days where he needs to reassure himself there are far better days ahead.

With a chance to claim the vacant strap to join an elite list of two-sport world champions in ONE, there’s no doubt that he would need to carry that similar mindset when he steps inside the circle to meet the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Fight Night 16 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch Fabricio Andrade’s contest versus Haggerty in the main event of the card live and for free in U.S. primetime.