Fabricio Andrade says Kim Jae Woong is ‘a good fight’ for John Lineker to bounce back

At ONE Fight Night 13, former bantamweight world champion John Lineker makes his return to the circle.

Getting back into the thick of the action at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the second time this year, Lineker hopes to erase memories of his last trip there.

Facing his fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 7, the former champion looked to reclaim the vacant title after losing it on the scales last year.

Improving on his performance against Andrade when they first met at ONE on Prime Video 3, ‘Hands of Stone’ showed the resilient mentality that made him a champion.

Despite his best efforts, ‘Wonder Boy’ turned in another great display to emerge victorious, stopping Lineker late on in the fight to become the new ONE bantamweight world champion.

On August 4, Lineker looks to rebound when he faces Kim Jae Woong in a contest that has got potential ‘fight of the night’ written all over it.

With both men’s intentions to always put on a show for the fans and trade strikes until one of them falls to the canvas, the stage is set perfectly for the former champion to make a statement of intent and prove he has plenty left in the tank.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade previewed the match-up, giving his former foe John Lineker the edge in this battle due to both men’s styles.

He said:

“Lineker versus Kim. I think it’s a good fight for Lineker. In my eyes, I don’t see Kim taking this fight anywhere.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card live and free in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.