Bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade believes John Lineker trilogy inevitable

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade recently spoke about the man he beat for the belt, John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. 'Wonder Boy' has had two bouts with his fellow Brazilian rival, both with the belt hanging in the balance.

The first bout was a nail-biting contest that ended disappointingly via a No-Contest after an accidental groin shot by Fabricio Andrade. The second bout, contested just months later, saw Fabricio Andrade ending his rival via TKO inside four rounds.

Even after going 1-0-1 in the rivalry with himself having the upper hand in the end, 'Wonder Boy' still sees a possibility of meeting Lineker again in the future.

He told ONE:

"Yes, of course. In the future. If I keep winning, he [Lineker] keeps winning, I’ll definitely be open for a third fight with him.”

At ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, John Lineker will get a chance to hop back into world title contention as he faces South Korean standout Kim Jae Woong. Both Lineker and Kim are coming off losses and are eager to get back in the winning column.

Lineker posted about the bout on his Instagram account:

"I'm going for victory, the focus is regaining the title, I'm counting on everyone's support!! 👊🏻 👊🏻🔥. . #OneFightNight13"

One thing we know about John Lineker is that he always comes out hungrier after a loss. Nothing motivates 'Hands of Stone' more than the idea of righting his wrongs. The last time the Brazilian former world champion lost twice in a row was more than a decade ago in 2009. He was still a novice back then in his home country of Brazil.

If and when he obliterates Kim as he did with all the opponents he beat in ONE Championship in the past, Lineker will have a strong argument for a trilogy bout with Fabricio Andrade. We just need to wait and see.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.