Fabricio Andrade says Kwon Won Il is masking his fear by talking trash: "He's not confident"

Fabricio Andrade is not fazed by the comments that have been made by his upcoming opponent.

'Wonder Boy' is one of the most dangerous and composed competitors in ONE Championship.

The Brazilian knockout specialist is not the kind of athlete that gets emotional and strays from the game plan so he isn't going to be affected by trash talk.

However, there is history between him and 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il ahead of their rematch at ONE 170 on January 24.

In June of 2022, Andrade stopped the South Korean contender on his way to becoming the ONE bantamweight world champion.

The Brazilian's former foe has rebounded with an impressive three-match winning streak, which has led to their paths crossing once again.

Kwon Won Il has been calling for this fight repeatedly while Andrade has been inactive over the past year as he recovered from injuries.

With their second encounter just weeks away, Fabricio Andrade spoke in a recent interview with ONE Championship about why he believes that his opponent should focus on the fight:

"I think all his trash talk just shows that he's not confident. He knows I'm dangerous, that I can knock him out at any moment. So, I think he should be more respectful."

Fabricio Andrade is going to be totally focused

Fabricio Andrade is motivated to make a statement on his return to competition.

His run through the bantamweight MMA division was nothing short of incredible with a series of devastating and dominant performances.

However, he has been gone for some time and during that period, Kwon has been calling him out for this high stakes matchup.

At the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, he will look to silence his former foe once and for all by beating him for a second time.

'Wonder Boy' won't let words get in the way of his ambitions.

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

