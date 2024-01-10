Fabricio Andrade says ONE’s bantamweight division is filled with ‘great talents’ across multiple combat sports disciplines

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is proud to sit atop a stacked division filled with killers. That means he will never run out of interesting matchups and has a whole host of options for his next fight.

The 26-year-old stalwart from Fortaleza, Brazil, is one of the most exciting fighters in the world, and he has proven to be a menace of a knockout striker, with impressive victories over guys like John Lineker, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Li Kai Wen.

In fact, Andrade even dabbled in kickboxing when he took on eventual two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty late last year for the vacant ONE kickboxing crown.

Andrade is proud to hold ONE Championship gold, and says he will do his best to hold onto the belt for as long as possible.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade talked about the bantamweight division being a shark tank of talent in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“The division is very busy, and not just in MMA. In kickboxing and Muay Thai, the bantamweight division is also very exciting. In MMA, we have big names like John Lineker, so it’s a division that is very well served by great talents.”

Fabricio Andrade can’t wait to witness new bantamweight stars at ONE Fight Night 18

The upcoming ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video this weekend in particular, has a myriad of bantamweight fighters competing on the card, and Fabricio Andrade says he will be watching the action closely.

Thai bantamweight spitfire Suablack Tor Pran49 features in the evening’s co-main event opposite Ireland’s Stefan Korodi in a Muay Thai contest. No.3-ranked Kwon Won Il of South Korea takes on dangerous Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. The always exciting Artem Belakh returns to action against veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, while Kiwi star Mark Abelardo takes on undefeated Russian Ibragim Dauev.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.