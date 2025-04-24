Fabricio Andrade showcased evolving game in TKO of Kwon Won Il: “I was able to land a good elbow on him”

After showcasing his body shots against Kwon Won Il, Fabricio Andrade is excited to work on his elbow game next.

'Wonder Boy' scored perhaps his most impressive finish yet at ONE 170 in January, folding the South Korean standout just 42 seconds into their ONE bantamweight MMA world title tilt via a perfectly timed body blow.

It was Andrade's first defense of the bantamweight MMA crown, and needless to say, things couldn't have gone better for the Brazilian fan favorite.

Speaking with Inside Fighting, Andrade was thrilled to show off his improved skill set, noting that he'll look to show off his elbows the next time he steps inside the Circle.

"I’m also getting some good body shots now as well," Andrade said. "And I think also something I have worked on are the elbows. Even though I only fought for 42 seconds, I was able to land a good elbow on him."

Andrade has not yet booked another fight, but 'Wonder Boy' made it clear in his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson that he hopes to compete two more times in 2025.

Is a trilogy fight with John Lineker next for Fabricio Andrade?

As for when we could see Fabricio Andrade fight again, the Brazilian was more than happy to get a little time off to rest, but he was already back in the gym immediately following his win over Kwon Won Il.

"I want to stay active," Andrade continued. "For now, I want to get some rest. But I went back to the gym right after the fight. I’m already building my muscles back, building my training."

Of potential opponents for Andrade, division rival John Lineker appears to be the frontrunner.

Andrade went toe-to-toe with 'Hands of Stone' in back-to-back bouts between October 2022 and February 2023. While their first meeting ended in an unfortunate no-contest due to a low blow, their second scrap saw Andrade force Lineker to quit on his stool moments before the fifth round.

Since then, Lineker has earned a couple of big wins in the division, defeating Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman, setting the stage for a threequel between two of Brazil's heaviest hitters.

