“Everyone that he trains gets better” - Fabricio Andrade talks about training with John Hutchinson at Tiger Muay Thai

Fabricio Andrade is in heavy preparation for the biggest mixed martial arts fight of his career. ‘Wonder Boy’ will step into the main event spotlight at ONE on Prime Video 3, where he will meet the heavy hands of ONE bantamweight world champion, John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

With an undefeated run of 5-0 inside the circle and three highlight-reel knockouts, Fabricio Andrade’s success can be largely attributed to his training at Tiger Muay Thai. Specifically, his work with head boxing coach John Hutchinson.

Known by many in the combat sports world as ‘John Boy', Hutchinson is the head boxing coach for TMT and has been a guiding force for some of the most successful MMA fighters in the world. That includes ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin and Petr Yan.

Speaking to Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA, ‘Wonder Boy’ shared his experience working with Hutchinson and the role it has played in his success under the ONE Championship banner:

“He's just so committed to making you better. If he's assigned to train you, you really put in the work. He studied a lot. He's always trying to learn something new. So every single session, it's a little bit different, and he will try something new to improve you. He's not just doing the same thing to everyone, he really tries to see what works for you, what's going to make you level up, and all the details. If he has to explain something to you like 1000 times, he will do that.”

Fabricio Andrade believes tailor-made training is the key to success for many fighters

Continuing to talk about his work with famed Tiger Muay Thai coach John Hutchinson, Fabricio Andrade suggested that tailoring each training camp to a specific fighter is key to success.

The Brazilian sees that as more beneficial than running everyone through the same routine and expecting to see different results:

“So I think that's the difference between him and other coaches. He is not just doing the same thing, he really likes to put effort to try to make the fighters that he trains to get better. And you can see that everyone that he trains gets better.”

Through five fights inside the circle, it appears that what Fabricio Andrade and ‘John Boy’ are doing together is working beautifully. ‘Wonder Boy’ will put those skills to the test again when he faces arguably the hardest-hitting fighter in all of ONE Championship on October 21.

Will ‘Wonder Boy’ walk out the new bantamweight world champion or will ‘Hands of Stone’ deliver another jaw-dropping knockout? We'll find out at ONE on Prime Video 3.

