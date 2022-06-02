"Come over to some real boxing" - Fabricio Andrade on urging Conor McGregor to come to Tiger Muay Thai

ONE Brazilian banatamweight Fabricio Andrade invited 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor to train in Thailand to learn "some real boxing."

The invitation stems from a recent tweet posted by Tiger Muay Thai boxing coach John Hutchinson. In the attached video, McGregor can be seen hard at work on the pads.

Andrade retweeted the video, which was captioned:

“I’d like to invite you over to Thailand for some real boxing training. Let’s work"

Johnboyboxing @johnboyboxing Dia dhuit @TheNotoriousMMA . I’d like to invite you over to Thailand for some real boxing training . Let’s work 🥊 Dia dhuit @TheNotoriousMMA . I’d like to invite you over to Thailand for some real boxing training . Let’s work 🥊 https://t.co/teBPPRPU5d

Fabricio Andrade was asked about the post in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, which came ahead of the Brazilian's return to the circle this Friday at ONE 158 against Kwon Won II.

In regards to Hutchinson's post and McGregor's invite, Andrade said:

“I trained with Johnny boy, you know, he’s Irish as well and he’s a really good coach... I did a lot of work with him with the boxing and we were just like checking out some videos of how much I have improved, like my balance and everything for this fight, and it turned out McGregor posts a video doing some pads as well. Then Johnny boy compared like, he hitting pads and me hitting pads, you know, so we kind of like, make some fun and say like come, come over to some real boxing."

If you have been following Fabricio Andrade's MMA career, you know he is always looking to train with the big dogs. Whether it's with former UFC champion Jose Aldo or 'No Mercy' Petr Yan, he wants to train with the best to ensure he becomes the best bantamweight in ONE.

So it's no surprise that Andrade decided to invite the Irishman to train with him at Tiger Muay Thai. McGregor (22-6-0) is one of the best southpaw strikers in the world, and boasts 19 professional knockouts.

Andrade already trains with Irish boxing legend "Johnny boy" Hutchinson - it doesn't hurt to add one more.

Fabricio Andrade trains for upcoming ONE 158 event

To prepare for the upcoming ONE 158 event, Fabricio Andrade has trained with his coach, two-time boxing champion John Hutchinson.

Preparing in Thailand at Tiger Muay Thai, the Brazilian native has demonstrated that he's got some serious skills, which have been honed through working with some of the best in the sport.

Hutchinson recently filmed 'Wonder Boy's pad sessions on Instagram, attaching the caption:

"Let the dogs bark. The lion is still the king."

Andrade will be looking to defeat Kwon Won II with an amazing knockout this Friday, June 3, at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen in Singapore.

The Brazilian is hungry for the title, and he'll hope to move one step closer to champion John Lineker at the expense of Kwon Won II.

