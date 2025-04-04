Fabricio Andrey dares Ashley Williams to pull guard: “I’m a good wrestler”

Former IBJJF world champion Fabricio Andrey expects his next opponent, Ashley Williams, will resort to pulling guard when all else fails this Friday night.

On April 4, both Andrey and Williams will make their ONE Championship debuts when the promotion heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a loaded ONE Fight Night 30 card, airing live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Offering some insight into their featherweight submission grappling showdown, Fabricio Andrey believes that the Brit may come out looking to land a few takedowns, but when that fails, he'll almost certainly try to pull guard.

"He might try a few takedowns, and when he realizes that it won’t work for him, he’ll pull guard, which is natural," Andrey told ONE. "I think I’m a good wrestler, who has a lot of flying submissions, so I don’t think he’ll take that risk.”

Fabricio Andrey goes into his promotional premiere with nearly 100 wins to his credit and a slew of accomplishments, including first-place finishes at the IBJJF European Championships in 2023 and the ADCC Brazilian Trials in 2024.

Fabricio Andrey believes he holds all the cards to beat Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30

Not to be outdone, British black belt Ashley Williams has 64 career wins to his credit with 29 of them coming by way of submission, giving him a solid 45 percent finish rate.

Williams also took home gold at the ADCC EU Trials in 2021 and the IBJJF European Open in 2016 and 2022.

Despite facing a formidable foe with ample experience at ONE Fight Night 30, Fabricio Andrey is confident that he'll have all the advantages necessary to deliver a dominant performance and leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with a big win.

"I know my biggest advantage, and I think it's my physique, especially my strength and my speed," Andrey added. "So, I think those are the biggest advantages I'll have over him".

Who comes out on top when two grappling all-stars square off on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

