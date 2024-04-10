Fact Check: Are judges paid only $300-$500 per UFC event? Debunking Gilbert Burns' claims based on recent reports

Gilbert Burns recently stated that judges are only paid $300 for UFC Fight Night events and $500 for pay-per-view (PPV) events.

'Durinho' implied that there is no incentive for judges to try and do their best, given the apparently meager wages they earn. Now, had the Brazilian's statement been factual, his point may have carried some validity.

However, leading MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter has disproved Burns' claims by providing figures paid to judges at both boxing and MMA events.

The welterweight contender, who co-hosts the Show Me The Money podcast, recently said:

"These guys are making $300 for an event in the Apex Center and $500 for a pay-per-view event. It got me thinking, how come you're gonna ask the judge to do a great job if the commission is not paying these guys right? It's not even the UFC, the UFC throw a lot of money at the commission, the commission brings the judges. But [the judges] are not making any money."

Watch Gilbert Burns' statement below:

Expand Tweet

Bronsteter took to X (formerly Twitter) to fact-check the Brazilian's claims, providing figures for events in California and in Nevada. According to the reports, judges working in California earn approximately $1,600 for a world championship bout.

He also uploaded a screenshot of an article published after the UFC 296 event in December, 2023, which stated that the three judges in charge of Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval were paid $2,300 each.

See Bronsteter's posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Geoff Neal looks at Gilbert Burns as a potential next opponent

Geoff Neal recently faced off against surging welterweight prospect Ian Machado Garry at UFC 298, but fell short and suffered a split decision loss.

'Handz of Steel' has now suffered back to back defeats, but given that those losses came against Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov, Neal is still a dangerous matchup for anyone in the division's top 15.

Hoping to earn his way back up the rankings, Neal recently shared his interest in potentially facing Gilbert Burns next. 'Durinho' too suffered a loss in his previous fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299, and will be eager to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

During a recent interview with James Lynch, the American said this:

"With Gilbert, he's coming off a loss, I'm coming off a loss. I'm still on the top 10. Why not run that? But we'll see. The people I'm eyeing is either Gilbert or Sean Brady."

Watch Geoff Neal discuss facing Gilbert Burns below from 5:20:

Poll : Should judges be paid more by commissions? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion