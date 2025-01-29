Fact Check: Is Jake Paul fighting brother Logan Paul? Shedding light on poster teasing potential clash between them

A Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul boxing match has quickly become the talk of the town following the emergence of a deliberately provocative poster. However, according to boxing reporter Mike Coppinger, who works at ESPN, the poster was little more than smoke with no fire.

Jake recently took to social media with a poster of him and Logan facing off. He even captioned it with the claim that, on March 27, fans will be given what they've been waiting 10 years for. Unfortunately, as Coppinger has said, it is merely marketing for a reality series.

"Per multiple sources, this will be a reality series."

The reality series will be streamed on HBO Max on March 27. The poster was designed in such a manner, and the announcement was made to spark fan interest by implying that the two Paul brothers were on a collision course for a boxing match.

However, another boxing reporter in Chris Mannix, who works for various outlets like Sports Illustration and DAZN, corroborated the report made by Coppinger. There will be no boxing match between the Paul brothers, both of whom have teased the bout.

"A source confirms Mike's reporting here. While social media ran with this as a fight—smart marketing, as always, by the Paul's—it was never formally announced as one."

Both Jake and Logan are among the most successful influencer boxers of all time. Jake has been more successful in terms of his in-ring work, sporting an 11-1 record with wins over heavyweight great Mike Tyson, ex-UFC star Nate Diaz, and MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Meanwhile, Logan has been far less active, fighting just twice under professional rules, losing to KSI and defeating Dillon Danis via disqualification for a 1-1 record.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul have been linked to a boxing match with Conor McGregor

Logan Paul has been recently eyed by Conor McGregor as a potential opponent in an exhibition boxing match. However, the bout never came to fruition due to the UFC's disinterest. Nevertheless, the Irishman identified him and both Jake Paul and KSI as foes he's interested in facing.

"I like it. Like I said, I am more inclined now for this influencing f***ing whatever you call it because it's astronomicial money, Schmo. It's astronomical the figures. So, who was that? Jake, Logan, and f***ing KSI. I like the three of these guys."

Check out Conor McGregor's thoughts on boxing Jake Paul, Logan Paul and KSI (4:21):

