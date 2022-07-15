Fact check: Was Conor McGregor really exposed by Jake Paul's diss video footage?

Controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently posted a heated video of himself calling out Conor McGregor. Paul was aiming to "expose" the former UFC champion with various "facts" and footage.

One of the most damning pieces of footage shown in the rant was of the Irishman allegedly "sharing hookers with Dana White." However, the video used by Paul is determined to be fake.

'The Problem Child' went on to state that McGregor's public relations team is trying to hide the video, which is old and not new to fans of the Irishman. In his Instagram post, Paul said:

"Oops sorry Conor, I know your PR team is trying to hide that video."

Watch the full Jake Paul video here:

The claims that Jake Paul made about Conor McGregor's personal life are false. However, are any of the other so-called "facts" Paul mentioned about the Irishman true?

"You haven't won a fight in five f***ing years and the last time you did was 'Cowboy' Cerrone."

This statement is partially true, as the last time McGregor won a fight was against Donald Cerrone. However, the bout took place in 2020, not five years ago, which is how long Paul claimed the Irishman had gone without winning.

"This is where you [McGregor] fought your sixth fight, there's literally two people in the crowd."

This comment from the former YouTuber is false. Conor McGregor's sixth professional bout was against Joe Duffy at Cage Warriors back in 2010. From the fight footage, one can clearly see the crowd is quite full.

Watch Duffy submit McGregor below:

"Here's another fun fact. In your 18th fight, you made $150,000."

This one's true. At UFC 178, which was McGregor's 18th professional fight, the Irishman took home a total of $150,000. 'Notorious' was paid $75,000 to show and $75,000 to win against Dustin Poirier.

"You wanna talk about PPV buys? Nate Robinson 1.8 million, Ben Askren 500,000, Tyron Woodley 1.5 million, Tyron Woodley 2 nobody even wanted to see that fight and we got 200,000 PPV buys."

Paul's claims are close, but not factual. Some of the figures he references in this claim are smaller than the actual pay-per-view numbers. His bout against Askren reportedly sold 1.5 million pay-per-views. However, Nate Robinson's figure is 600,000 over the reported number of pay-per-view buys. Tyron Woodley's numbers are also false, with the first bout generating 500,000 as stated, but the rematch only pulling in 65,000 buys.

Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul net worth comparison

During the callout video posted by Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' also claimed to have a higher net worth than Conor McGregor. This would seem unlikely given the length of McGregor's career and the amount of money the Irishman has pulled in through fighting and his various business ventures.

Paul said:

"If we went net worth for net worth, I would sh*t on you Connor."

The former UFC champion reportedly has a net worth of $200 million due to his MMA career and successful businesses. However, Jake Paul doesn't have a net worth anywhere near that amount, with the YouTuber-turned-boxer reportedly being worth $30 million.

As mentioned, this isn't surprising given the difference in the length of the two men's careers. Paul is also a lot younger than the former UFC champion, meaning he still has time to eventually catch up should he continue his progression in boxing and on social media.

