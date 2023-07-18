"Fake Bravado" - When Andrew Tate detailed Conor McGregor's psyche going into his clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Andrew Tate once detailed Conor McGregor's psyche going into the grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Over four years have passed since McGregor and Nurmagomedov clashed inside the octagon, scripting one of the most epic rivalries in sporting history. The enmity between the fighters and their teams remains as potent as ever, with both camps maintaining a deep-seated disdain for each other. The animosity occasionally spills on the internet, and their ardent fanbases toss around the idea of a rematch.

Conor McGregor is notorious for strategically tapping into his opponent's psyche by using positive affirmations to assert his dominance and reinforce his intentions inside the octagon. Through psychological warfare, the Irishman aims to plant seeds of doubt and intimidation in his rival's mind.

While this has proved to be successful for him during the peak of his career, Khabib Nurmagomedov was cut from a different cloth altogether. 'The Eagle', well averse to McGregor's tactics, paid no heed to the Irishman's pre-fight antics. Nurmagomedov was determined to let his performance speak and he did just that at UFC 229, dominating McGregor and scoring an emphatic fourth-round submission victory.

Speaking about the clash and McGregor's psyche, Andrew Tate detailed:

"When he's [McGregor] talking the fight up, he's talking himself up. When he's saying, 'There's no way you can beat me', what he's really doing is convincing himself that you can't even consider the thought of a loss. If you consider it then is starts to enter your psyche and then it affects your performance."

Tate added:

I could see in his uprun with Khabib, maybe it's just because I'm a fighter, but I could analyze what he was trying to do with Khabib. He was trying to do the same thing he did with Aldo. And when he did it with Khabib, he had this fake bravado even when he got inside the octagon. But still, he had not quite convinced himself he was invincible and then you get caught with a right hand and it just all starts going downhill."

Catch Andrew Tate's comments below:

When Andrew Tate detailed why Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor convincingly in their grudge bout at UFC 229

Andrew Tate, with his extensive combat sports knowledge, once provided insight into the historic Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, explaining why he knew that the Dagestani would emerge victorious.

Tate emphasized 'The Eagle's unwavering commitment to the principle of his religion and the discipline it instilled in him as the important determinant in the outcome of the bout. Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim, has used his faith as a source of strength and discipline while preparing for fights.

Speaking about the Russian's discipline and commitment to his religion, Andrew Tate stated:

“I knew Khabib was going to win. Khabib is a strict Muslim. I believe in the power of Allah. Train, Allah, train, Allah, train, Allah. There’s nothing else to his life. Do you wanna go spend millions of dollars? No. Do you wanna go club? No. Do you want girls? No. Train and Allah. That’s it. How the f*** you gonna beat that guy?”

Catch Tate's comments below: