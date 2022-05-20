Fan compares Conor McGregor to Tony Ferguson after former goes on Twitter rant

UFC fans on social media hilariously compared Conor McGregor to Tony Ferguson after the Irishman went on a Twitter rant.

McGregor recently posted a video of himself trying to get back into fighting shape by hitting mitts. In an apparent attempt to troll the former champ-champ, Henry Cejudo criticized McGregor's technique, as he has been doing over the past few months.

Henry Cejudo criticized McGregor's technique on Twitter, saying: "MMA is different than boxing if you over turn your hips it leads to easy takedowns. It's hard to recover your position if you over throw your hips. You essentially add more time to whatever punch you throw next. You really need to understand setup punches."

'The Notorious' ripped into Cejudo by saying:

"God bless you. Hold on tight. I Just want to crush the head not hold. I’ll be there on bottom fighting “evil” if I “overthrow” my hips, over throw nice word. Come back and hit a throw. Whatever after that, launch someone. Make the splash kiddo. You a fat mess the last 24. Truth."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

A few fans couldn't help but point out that McGregor's message could be mistaken for a Ferguson tweet. The only difference, according to them, was it was missing 'El Cucuy's' trademark use of emojis and his signature "CSO" sign off.

A Twitter user, who goes by @supacityzen, was the first to point out the similarities. They believe McGregor's tweet only needed a few tweaks to make it look completely like Ferguson's.

Another netizen, who uses the handle @KidoLFC8, proceeded to edit McGregor's words to transform it into a classic Ferguson tweet. Meanwhile, @yoongthewai completed the process by adding all the fun emojis Ferguson uses in between the words.

A Twitter user transformed McGregor's tweet to look like Ferguson's style.

Another user added emojis to complete the Ferguson-style transformation.

Conor McGregor slams Tony Ferguson for burning bridges

Tony Ferguson recently aired his grievances towards the UFC and its president Dana White. Conor McGregor caught wind of 'El Cucuy's' comments and chimed in with his two cents on Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

"Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around four times a year, is saying it’s someone [else’s] fault he is in the position he is in. How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Maybe it’s me that’s the issue’? God bless you, pal, I’ll say a prayer."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Conor McGregor points the finger at Tony Ferguson after Ferguson aired his frustrations with the UFC at #UFC274 media day. Conor McGregor points the finger at Tony Ferguson after Ferguson aired his frustrations with the UFC at #UFC274 media day. https://t.co/frDugMUTFb

At one point, McGregor and Ferguson shared the same management umbrella, Paradigm Sports, but the latter left in 2019. Ferguson responded by claiming he left because he was "screwed over" by the company.

McGregor appeared to show remorse for his comments about Ferguson, though. He recently issued a statement, acknowledging that he was too harsh on the former interim lightweight champion.

